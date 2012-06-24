Richard Grefé: How do you know when it’s time for change?

RICHARD GREFÉ: “You know, a few years ago, whoever had the knowledge and the power. But today, the power resides in those who have a sense of the way that knowledge flows. And that becomes critical because knowledge is growing at an exponential rate. So what does that mean? That means that for any individual to succeed, has got to go beyond just knowing things. They have to be curious, they have to be thoughtful. And that doesn’t come from social media and that doesn’t come form deep-diving in data. That comes from thoughtful conversations.”