Jon Kolko: When do you collaborate and when do you go it alone?

“You’ll always end up going it alone. At some point in the process of design, sone person, one individual, needs to make a thing. And at that point it’s an execution problem. It’s an operational problem. But leading up to that you’ll always need to collaborate and that really plays well with others. Are you charismatic? Are you somebody that other people want to be around? And are you able to get your ideas through the chopper and get your ideas into some representational form without pissing off everyone around you? That’s the challenge.” — Jon Kolko