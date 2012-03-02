Romany Malco: What inspires you?

“What inspires me most is when I’m involved in something. I don’t care if it’s a business or project or something that’s cutting edge. And all inclusive. It’s something that’s unique and has the potential to do more than well in the box office. I’m into the idea of setting records. I’m into the idea of creating movies at unbelievable price points that do unbelievable things in the marketplace and for people abroad. It leaves statements and plant memes that people take home and people quote you over and over and over for years, decades, centuries. So that’s what inspires me. Really being under the impression that I am involved in something that is groundbreaking.” — Romany Malco