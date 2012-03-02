Scott Belsky: Is it a good idea if nobody gets it?

“Listen: If 99% of people think you’re crazy, you’re either crazy, or you’re really onto something. The crazy thing is that society shuns what society celebrates, right? We think that people who drop out of college or start something kind of crazy — we don’t understand, we sort of shun them. And, of course, we celebrate them when they’re the Gates, Jobs, Zuckerbergs of the world. And so we need to recognize that nothing extraordinary is ever achieved through ordinary means. We need to take the feedback when we get it, we need to constantly refine the product that we are developing, but at the same time we need to make sure that we gain the confidence from being doubted. Because the fact is, the greatest things — no one is going to understand at first. Otherwise, they would have already been done.” — Scott Belsky