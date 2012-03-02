Scott Belsky: Is it a good idea if nobody gets it?

“Listen: If 99% of people think you’re crazy, you’re either crazy, or you’re really onto something. The crazy thing is that society shuns what society celebrates, right? We think that people who drop out of college or start something kind of crazy — we don’t understand, we sort of shun them. And, of course, we celebrate them when they’re the Gates, Jobs, Zuckerbergs of the world. And so we need to recognize that nothing extraordinary is ever achieved through ordinary means. We need to take the feedback when we get it, we need to constantly refine the product that we are developing, but at the same time we need to make sure that we gain the confidence from being doubted. Because the fact is, the greatest things — no one is going to understand at first. Otherwise, they would have already been done.” — Scott Belsky
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens