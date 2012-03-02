Sherry Chris: How do you establish a set of core values?

“Establishing a core set of values was very important to us as a real estate franchise. And the firs thing we did was gather the whole team together so it wasn’t just me as CEO establishing those values. It was the entire team. And it went through an exercise that lasted days with an outside facilitator. And what we ended up with was core values that were very, very important to us. Passion, authenticity, growth and excellence are our five core values and we live by them each and every day and in every project that we undertake.” — Sherry Chris