Adam Goldstein: Is your idea good enough to be a startup?

“The way that I knew it was good enough to build a company around was that it was built around a problem that I actually had. I mean, in college I was always the guy that my friends would come to for help finding flights, booking travel. And I always would always find it so frustrating to try to search all the different websites and compare all the different options. So the way that we decided that we wanted to launch the site was something that we felt was better by the time we launched.” — Adam Goldstein