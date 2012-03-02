Larry Chiang: How do you determine your ROI before you get to a conference?

“You can get your entire ROI before you even go to the conference. Here’s how: You pre-blog, pre-network, pre-solicit or try to acquire mentors. And I try to break these things down in how to work a conference which in thirty seconds you can try to preview and remember. But basically, you want to lay the groundwork by pre-blogging. And also, by hosting a minimum viable product, or a minimum viable party in the hotel lobby bar by throwing up an EvenBrite page or a Plancast.” — Larry Chiang