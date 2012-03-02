Mani Dhillon: How do you hire and maintain your culture?

“One important aspect of maintaining our culture is the hiring process. Typically the way that UrbanSpoon is hired is that any new person that’s going to be hired is interviewed by everybody else in the company. That’s the way that I was hired into the company, that’s the way that we’ve made basically all of our hires has been through this process of everybody in the company interviewing that person. Everybody interviews them, they go through a gauntlet of interviews. The difficult part is we’re hiring more people in more offices and we have to really find a way to get people incorporated into the culture but not have everybody feel that the only way that they’re going to be accepted is if that everybody interviewed them. So we’re just starting to trial people just being interviewed by a small group of people and then those people coming back and presenting that to the overall group and saying, “We like this person because of these things.” So everybody still feels like they’re still a part of the process but everybody doesn’t have to talk to that person. It’s a small thing for us but it’s important, and it’s been a tradition of the way that UrbanSpoon has grown and incorporated people into the company.” — Mani Dhillion
