Rick Webb: Finding great ideas

“It is a good idea if nobody gets it, but it’s really important to distinguish between a good idea, and a good idea that you should pursue. Sort of implicit upon taking a 30 Second MBA course it that there is this idea to succeed which means that now might not be the time for it if nobody gets it. If you’re thinking about dedicating your life to a good idea that isn’t the right time, it’s probably worth it to evaluate if it’s right at this moment.” — Rick Webb