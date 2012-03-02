Elisa Camahort-Page: How do you say no and still maintain relationships?

“I think there are very few circumstances when you have to just say no. Usually you can say, “No, not right now.” And if you have goals that are specific for your business, it’s usually pretty clear. You know, sometimes people want to do cool things with you. But no one can do, no small businesses can’t do every cool thing there is to do. So, if it’s not serving your immediate goals the answer isn’t “no this is worthless,” the answer is “no, right now I have to focus on x but try me again in six months.” Let’s try again in twelve months and see if next time and see if maybe what we can do together next time would serve our current goals.” So not no. No right now.” — Elisa Camahort