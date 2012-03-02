advertisement
Alexis Ohanian: Can anyone be an entrepreneur?

By Alexis Ohanian1 minute Read

“Yes, yes, absolutely anyone can be an entrepreneur. There’s no big mystery behind it, and especially on the web. If you can create something, if you can build something that people want, you can get it online to a global audience. All of that entrepreneurship, well, you learn that on the way. Start with what you want, and you’ll find that everything else kind of comes together. ” — Alexis Ohanian

