Dennis Crowley: How do you say no and still maintain the relationship?

“One of the harder things we’ve had to do, is we keep having to fix the company as it breaks. You know, you go form two people to five people to ten people and the process we’ve had around meetings just breaks down and you keep having to reinvent the company and the way people work together. And I think the culture is affected by that. We’ve made a lot of steps to make sure that we keep bringing in the best people we can find. We haven’t really compromised with folks. And as things get bigger, we try to make sure that everyone feels welcome and feels like their ideas are important. The meetings are still very inclusive. We still try to have this small company feel. And it’s a difficult thing to pull off but we’ve been doing well so far. ” — Dennis Crowley