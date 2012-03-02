Dennis Crowley: How do you create a corporate culture from scratch?

“So we didn’t really have to work hard to create culture. It just kinda happened. And initially, when we went from two to ten people to twenty people. I think it happened because we hired a lot of our friends and we just had a nice, supportive environment. We’ve made steps to make sure that people could contribute in any way that they want to. People could come to any meeting that they wanted. People are encouraged to speak up on things that they think would make the product better. And I think that by making it all-inclusive and involving everyone in a lot of the process, it makes us feel more like one big team that’s working together. And year, it just kind of happened. It’s fun and playful and it’s representative of the product.” — Dennis Crowley