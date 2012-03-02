Ben Huh: How do you transition your business?

“So the time to realize that you need to transition out of your job is when you know that you’ve grown out of the role that you were doing before. As we were growing we started out with just me, myself and I. And we’ve grown from now one to fifty some-odd person company. And along each maybe five or ten employees we added, I noticed my job was changing as I was trying to fill a hole in the business no one else was doing. So right now, as we grow from fifty to almost a hundred people, my job is really all about recruiting and I recognize that need. And in order to stay ahead of that curve, you constantly have to push out your job responsibilities to other people and let them do what they do well and trust them to do well. Delegation is what they call it but it’s really more about creating processes and trying to get people to understand how you did it and allowing them to see how they would do it better. Because if you’re hiring the right people, they should be doing that job better than you.” — Ben Huh
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens