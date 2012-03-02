Dustin Callif : What’s the most important thing you’ve learned creating with others?

“I love creating with other and the team. And we get to work with some amazing interactive directors across all disciplines — form projection mapping, interactive installations to processing language, data visualizations. For me, it’s all about mutual respect and communication. If I have that communication and I provide that feedback, but at the same time I’m not stepping on the creatives’ toes and the technologists’ toes that I’m working with, I often find that that’s where the creative process really shines. You can really collaborate together just by having that mutual respect and communicaiton.” — Dustin Callif