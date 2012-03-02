advertisement
Dustin Callif : What’s the most important thing you’ve learned creating with others?

By Dustin Callif1 minute Read

“I love creating with other and the team. And we get to work with some amazing interactive directors across all disciplines — form projection mapping, interactive installations to processing language, data visualizations. For me, it’s all about mutual respect and communication. If I have that communication and I provide that feedback, but at the same time I’m not stepping on the creatives’ toes and the technologists’ toes that I’m working with, I often find that that’s where the creative process really shines. You can really collaborate together just by having that mutual respect and communicaiton.” — Dustin Callif

