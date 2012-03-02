Dustin Callif : How do you take creativity off the table and into the market?

“We have brainstorming sessions all the time and I often find that the most important person in the followup for a brainstorming session is the producer. A great producer is someone who is going to take the action steps of a brainstorming session and assign them to our creatives, technologists’…anyone who’s involved in the process. And if you don’t have somebody who’s kind of wrangling in the team, I find that the brainstorming sessions go nowhere. And so what I’ve found is that is the best approach to keep everybody on target and make sure that you actually get something out of the brainstorming sessions we have.” — Dustin Callif