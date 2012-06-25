Lisa Kavanaugh: How do you make staff less afraid to share ideas?

LISA KAVANAUGH: Usually when people are afraid to share ideas there’s a good reason for it. And getting curious with them about that to understand what it is is the most important thing. It could be that they’re afraid of talking in front of people, or maybe they’ve shared an idea in the past, it’s been squashed and they’ve had a bad experience. So I would find an opportunity for them to share and idea and make sure it’s a really good experience and that they were supported and encouraged, and then they’ll be more likely to open up in the future and share more ideas.