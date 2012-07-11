Lisa Kavanaugh: How do you develop openness to change?

“I think in developing openness to change in someone, it’s important to know where the resistance is coming from and talk about that and get to the root of it. It’s important for them to know why the change is happening and where it’s coming from, what the benefits are. And that can sometimes help alleviate their fears or concerns. Also, maybe understanding where they see a need for change and making that happen so they can see the benefit and feel it and be more open in the future.” — Lisa Kavanaugh