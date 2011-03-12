Lisa Kavanaugh: When should you email vs. picking up the phone?

“I never use my landline. I’m strictly email and cell phone and everyone who works with me knows the best way to get in touch with me is through the phone. Email I use when I need to get a response but it’s not urgent and it doesn’t have to be super quick. If I need something immediately, or there’s some discussion involved, I’ll definitely pick up the phone every time and I expect everyone to do the same with me.” — Lisa Kavanaugh