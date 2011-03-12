Lisa Kavanaugh: When should you email vs. picking up the phone?

“I never use my landline. I’m strictly email and cell phone and everyone who works with me knows the best way to get in touch with me is through the phone. Email I use when I need to get a response but it’s not urgent and it doesn’t have to be super quick. If I need something immediately, or there’s some discussion involved, I’ll definitely pick up the phone every time and I expect everyone to do the same with me.” — Lisa Kavanaugh
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens