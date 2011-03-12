Steve Martocci: How do you create a corporate culture from scratch?

“So building a culture at your startup is probably one of the most important things for your business. For us at GroupMe, it was a fundamental thing for us that we were going to build an engineering-focused culture. And that meant there being no separation between the business side and the engineers. That they were going to have as much hands-on input onto the actual product they were building as anyone at the company. And in the beginning we hired our friends, we didn’t use a resume with people we’ve worked with before. And culture really something that you need to have perfect to make it big.” — Steve Martocci