Dr. Patrick Byrne: How do you build a sustainable business?

“We’ve made it part of our strategy in a couple ways. We’ve started Worldstock, a department that carries the goads of artisans from around the world. I think we’re the largest fair trade group in the country. We’ve started one for small business in the US called “The Main Street Revolution.” It’s a store within our company. But it’s really going to come down to how much the public cares about sustainability, so I’ll let you know.” — Dr. Patrick Byrne