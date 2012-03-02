Stormy D. Simon: What should you outsource?

“I think that’s the question of 2000-whatever is building versus outsourcing. We’re not a pure-plate internet retailer, so everything we do requires development. And it’s really what’s your core competency. I think we make the decisions based on the size of the project, how much we trust someone knowing the Overstock way, and the quickest route to get it done. And really, that’s what it’s all about.” — Stormy D. Simon