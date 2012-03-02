Stormy D. Simon: How do you make your business more customer focused?

“Well the way that I did it was I went around and kicked everybody’s shins and said that we’re going to do justice by our customer, and that’s how it started. The second thing that happened is our CEO bought into it. And once that happened, our funnel of our organization became customer-centric. And so it starts from the top-down. If you can get buy-in from all your senior management, the job becomes easy.” — Stormy D. Simon