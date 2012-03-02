advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Dr. Patrick Byrne: How do you set business goals and priorities?

By Dr. Patrick Byrne1 minute Read

“Well it’s what philosophers called a reflective equilibrium. You have on one side financial analysis and on the other side analysis of the competitive environment. You’re also bringing to it, what is the natural extension of what you’ve already built. You’re also looking out at what the marketplace seems to need and that’s all bouncing back-and-forth until you have equilibrium.” — Dr. Patrick Byrne

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life