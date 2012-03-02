Jonathan Zabusky : How can you encourage curiosity in your team?

“Curiosity forms the core of our business. It’s what drives consumers to try new restaurants and cuisines. In our business, curiosity is formed by sharing ideas both around our direct business and others. And it’s ideas that generates new ones that really help us drive innovation. So everything ranging form people asking us their opinions — it could be the youngest person, the least tenured person in the room to the most tenured. Everyone’s opinions count and if you’re laying a culture where no one is afraid to fail, that’s where you’re going to get innovation” — Jonathan Zabusky