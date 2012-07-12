Jim Keane: What is the role of space in engaging employees?

“In the past, people had to come to work to be at work to get to their computer, to get to their files which just isn’t true anymore. Now, everybody liked the freedom to work from anywhere. Companies are finding that as people spend less time together, collaboration becomes more difficult. Social networks can weaken. Little problems become big problems and things basically slow down. Companies are creating new ways of attracting people to their offices by creating a new kind of office. An office that helps you connect with your coworkers, solve hard problems, accelerate decision making, and basically turn your workforce into a competitive advantage.” — Jim Keane