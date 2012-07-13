Amy Rees Anderson: How do you take creativity off the table and into the market?

“The most important part of a good idea is the ability to take it into the marketplace. There are so many good ideas, but if you have no idea how to launch that product or get it in front of people. But a lot of people, they spend so much time on the creative aspect that they’re not thinking through, is this a product that somebody’s going to want, or need, or be able to use? So I really think you have to go with the creative process starting with the end of the mind of the person I’m selling to, and back your way into it. Rather than coming up with what you think is a great idea and trying to force that on somebody else. It’s really about listening to what people need and then meeting that need.” –Amy Reese Anderson