Jeff Connally: How do you find funding?

“In funding in today’s market the best place to look is your own business. What can you free up in terms of internal free cash flow? That’s the best place to go. If you do need outside funding, number one, make sure the organization that you’re talking to actually has funds and has been doing loans for the size you have been looking for. And make sure you understand the key ratios they will use to decide whether they’re going to, or not going to, make a loan.” — Jeff Connally