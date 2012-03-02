David Aaker: How Do You Deliver Bad News?

“Gotta do it directly. In the first place, communication is very important and you don’t want to have any ambiguity. In the second place, clients really like to get the information straight. They don’t want it fuzzed up, and they usually know where you’re coming from. I once wrote a 12-page, single-spaced memo to the CEO of an Asian company in which I told them they were about to make a $2 billion mistake. That was direct.” — David Aaker