Andy Stefanovich: Condition: Flux

“It’s Tuesday morning, the sun is shining, it should be a great new day, but it’s not. You don’t want to get out of bed. Why? You gotta ask the difficult question. In asking a difficult question, try a few things. One: be direct, be candid, and instead of looking for an answer to that answer, look for the idea of creating a conversation. So number one: be direct and candid. And number two: look for a conversation as opposed to an answer. Because, in fact, the reason’s why it’s difficult is you’re looking for a little more empathy and a little more understanding. A little bit of an on-ramp and a little bit of a pathway to a difficult conversation.” — Andy Stefanovich