Jill Donenfeld: Condition: Flux

“Sometimes you don’t know what kind of lessons you’re going to take away until you have time to reflect after. And I find that that’s the case for me sometimes. And that’s why taking time to reflect after — if I’ve done a catering job, or if I hired someone or if I fired someone, or I’ve done an interview. All of these things, if you take a moment to pause after you’ve done them to really reflect what the experience was like, you’ll find that there will always be some kind of takeaway that you really didn’t that you would gain from that experience.” — Jill Donenfeld