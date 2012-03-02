Chris Kuenne: Condition: Flux

“The times when I’ve been learning the most is when my job has changed. It’s funny now because I’ve had the same job now for twelve years. But when we first started Rosetta — completely different from anything I’d ever done. Had to order fax machines, hire people, get office space, I was learning a lot of things I have never done before. The second time was after our first acquisition. And then the last is really now as we move to 1,100 people across ten offices. Dynamic job. Always new opportunities to learn.” — Chris Kuenne