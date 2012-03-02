Punsri Abeywickrema: How do you find the right team members?

“First of all, you need to get to know the person well before you bring them on. Make sure they see and understand your vision, look at the talent and potential more than the track record. Make sure they’re flexible enough to wear many hats. Avoid people who are in it to get rich fast. And most importantly, avoid giving big titles and setting up big management structures. Keeping a flat structure and a level playing field will drive innovation and help your company grow fast.” — Punsri Abeywickrema