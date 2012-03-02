Ted Murphy: What do you tell a team that has failed?

“You gotta bring everybody to the table and you gottta say, ‘Look guys, this wasn’t a huge success. Here are the things we didn’t do so great.’ But I think that’s where a lot of management teams end. It’s just like, ‘Ah, we’re done with that. Instead of really digging deep and saying something like, ‘You know, what did we do right there?’ Look for those little nuggets of success. Acknowledge the things that didn’t go right, but also get that team fired up about the things they found. What did they discover? How can they take that information, and how can they apply that to other parts of the organization and make that other part more successful?” — Ted Murphy