Jianing Hu: Team Talk: Polyvore on Successful Start-Ups

“It’s always better to do a few things well than a lot of things poorly. At the beginning, we feel like product it eh most important piece of the puzzle and we spend a lot of time focusing on user experience and reach. As we evolved, we started booting our revenue and booting our advertising program and sales team. But at the end of the day, we believe that product is the most important part and unless the product and the market fits, nothing else matters.” — Jianing Hu