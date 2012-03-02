Team Talk: Jess Lee, Cofunder and Polyvore’s VP of Product, on Successful Start-Ups

“When you’re fundraising, there are three critical factors your investors should be looking at: the market, the product, and the team. The market has to be interesting, so gather data about market size. The profuct has to be compelling, so paint a picture of your product vision using hookups, or better yet, a demo. And your team has to be capable. So just remember that your investors are investing in you and your team. This is especially true point in Series A investments when all you really have is the team and the product can change later.” — Jess Lee