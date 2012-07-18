Pasha Sadri: Team Talk: Polyvore on Successful Start-Ups

“Email, instant message, and other forms of electronic communication enable us to give feedback much more quickly. This is great in the case of positive feedback you want to acknowledge people. As soon as they did something great and you want to reinforce that. But there are situations in which feeback should be given in more traditional, personal channels like in person or over the phone because there’s always the chance that more electronic mediums leave something for misinterpretation that can be avoided in person.” — Pasha Sadri