Reggie Fils-Amie: What do you tell a team that has failed?

“When I team has failed the first thing I do is talk to them about what happened. How did we get to this point? To deconstruct and do a bit of a review on what went wrong. But then the second thing that has to be done is to prop the team back up. To get them back on their feet, read yo get back in the game to do their very best work. Because in the end, everybody fails. I fail, but look what happened to me and where I am today. So you have to get back on your feet and go again.” — Reggie FIls-Amie