Jill Donenfeld: What do you tell a team that has failed?

“I try to go straight to the takeaway. So instead of telling people what they did wrong and whose responsible and whose fault it is, I always try to go straight to the why things went wrong and how it can be prevented. So it’s really important, as a leader, to reflect on what systems were in place that could have added to this fail, or could have cause the fail. And then ultimately to think of better systems for refinements to your current systems for how things can run more smoothly next time and be more fail-safe.” — Jill Donenfield