advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Chris Kuenne: How does faith influence your leadership?

By Chris Kuenne1 minute Read

“Faith has really played a very important role at my leadership here at Rosetta, because I started Rosetta at a moment of very intense faithfulness. My daughter was killed in a terrible freak accident and it was her death that really motivated me to start Rosetta. And so now when our team members have a challenge at home, I think of my faith, I think about how important it is for them to take care of their loved ones.” — Chris Kuenne

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life