Rick Moonen: C-Suite Speaks

By Rick Moonen1 minute Read

“I greenlight changes in my business after I’ve done enough research on the new facets to excite and motivate myself first. When I’m enthusiastic about a new product, project, or idea, I’m totally enlisted in its success. It is that integrity that becomes apparent and infectious. Success comes from when you get others to share your excitement and that should actually come naturally.” — Rick Moonen

