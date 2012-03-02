Sheryl Sandberg: C-Suite Speaks

“I think the best way to find a nurtured talent in an organization is to look around and see what’s happening, and find people that can not just identify problems, but can solve problems and do it with bringing other people with them. You know, lots of people can identify problems. But often when you do, there’s someone else who was probably responsible for not having that problem happen in the first place. People who can identify them, solve it, do it in a way where they bring other people along don’t create organizational friction. Those are the best people to nurture.” — Sheryl Sandberg