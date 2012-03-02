advertisement
Padmasree Warrior: C-Suite Speaks

By Padmasree Warrior1 minute Read

“Recognizing individual contribution in a collaborative environment is really challenging. Cause on the one hand, collaborative environment is really a collection of how effectively individuals work together. So it’s important to identify key contributions individuals are making, and tie that into how it’s actually helping the whole team become a better team.” — Padmasree Warrior

