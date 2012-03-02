advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jeff Swartz: How do you think about sustainability?

By Jeff Swartz1 minute Read

“Sustainability is a responsibility that every CEO has to worry about. I’m a third generation entrepreneur. Sustainability is a recognition that our business and our brand comes from someplace and goes to someplace. An actual responsibility, a physical responsibility, a sprititual responsibility and finally, a financial responsibility.” — Jeff Swartz

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life