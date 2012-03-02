Jeff Cavins: How do you think about sustainability?

“When I think of sustainability, I think about it in terms of business practice and not in terms of green tech practice. Sustainability for me is the capacity to endure. A company, a brand, a product, a team, and a people that form a company are always under constant pressure, and they have to adapt to constantly changing forces in a marketplace. They’re ability to endure and adapt to the forces is their sustainability and defines their sustainability for a company.” — Jeff Cavins