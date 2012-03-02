advertisement
Rick Moonen: A New Year of Sustainability

By Rick Moonen1 minute Read

“I define sustainability as not participating in the activities that lead any living species to extinction. There are so many different factors that contribute to that and we tend to ignore most of them from the start. Our planet has been perfecting itself for billions of years and it’s been evolving. Our ecosystem is a well-oiled machine and we need to be respectful of our environment and appreciate our involvement in keeping it healthy.” — Rick Moonen

