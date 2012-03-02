Hendrik van Brenk: A New Year of Sustainability

“Sustainability means a lot of things. The fact is the world continues to get more connected. So if you plan to stick around, a company’s environmental and social impact are now things that have to be strategic and not responsive. You have to plan for how you’re going to reduce emissions, both C02, reduce impact on air and water. But also you have to address the human systems. How you’re going to train and retain health and safety. All of those are impacts today you have to be strategic for.” — Hendrik van Brenk