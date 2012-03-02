Dana Bourland: How do you think about sustainability?

“Hi, I’m Dana Bourland and I think about sustainability in terms of what’s not sustainable. And to me that’s holding onto a way of doing business even when it’s become obsolete. Instead, we need to consider where we’ve been. Learn those lessons and look to the future. We need to be responsive and nimble to the opportunities ahead of us. We also need to remember that we are interconnected as a people and as a planet. And we need to consider the impact that our decisions have even on those with the quietest voices.” — Dana Bourland