Rana Sobhany: How do you generate innovation?

“Generating innovation stems from believing in innovation. Being innovative doesn’t mean being shocking or overblown. Innovation van be simple. Innovation is a desire to continuously and consistently create efficiency and that might be a little different from the notion you think about innovation. If you think about the ideas that have been destructive over the past ten years, they seem to share a common thread of wanting to make things simpler. Think of Google, Facebook, and Twitter. They all share that in common. I think innovation can be stifled by trying to be world-changing and paradigm-shifting off the bat. If you start small I think you’ll see that innovation is everywhere.” — Rana Sobhany
