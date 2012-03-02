advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rana Sobhany: How do you generate innovation?

By Rana Sobhany1 minute Read

“Generating innovation stems from believing in innovation. Being innovative doesn’t mean being shocking or overblown. Innovation van be simple. Innovation is a desire to continuously and consistently create efficiency and that might be a little different from the notion you think about innovation. If you think about the ideas that have been destructive over the past ten years, they seem to share a common thread of wanting to make things simpler. Think of Google, Facebook, and Twitter. They all share that in common. I think innovation can be stifled by trying to be world-changing and paradigm-shifting off the bat. If you start small I think you’ll see that innovation is everywhere.” — Rana Sobhany

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life