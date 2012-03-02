Rick Moonen: New Year’s Business Resolutions

“Every opportunity carries some sort of a risk. When an interesting opportunity is realized I have to ask myself if it satisfies three criterion that I live by. Is it consistent with my beliefs? Will it bring me financial return? Will it allow me to have the time to enjoy the physical rewards? I will not pursue any project that I’m not completely passionate about. And I would not do business with anyone that I would not want to hang out and have a beer with.” — Rick Moonen